Parks and recreation prepare for Christmas at Panther Creek

The setup for Christmas at Panther Creek Park has started and the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department is working to get the park ready for the event's Nov. 29 opening.
The popular holiday tradition will run through Jan. 2 and will, among the glitter and glow of thousands of strategically placed Christmas lights, aid five of the area's nonprofits in some yuletide fundraising.
This year's participants will each take turns collecting the $5 admission fee. Participants are: Burns Middle School Dance Team (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5); Daviess County Diabetes Coalition (Dec. 6 to Dec. 12); Sorgho Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (Dec.13 to Dec. 19); St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter (Dec. 20 to Dec. 26); and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Soenneker Council 10725 (Dec. 27 to Jan. 2).
Each night, the park's lights will be glowing from 6 to 9 p.m. Last year was a banner year for the program, with 5,396 cars bringing in $16,196. Half of those funds go to the nonprofits running the gate and half goes back to the county. This year, the department hopes to be able to raise more money for the volunteers as well as for increasing the number of lights at the park, said Kandace Sturgeon, parks assistant director.
"This year, the admission fee will be going up to $5 as opposed to $3," she said. "Our goal, given the popularity of the Christmas lights, is that we will be able to invest more money into the lights and increase the opportunity to generate more revenue for our contributing organizations."
Last year, the department was able to give each organization roughly $1,500 for their work, said Parke Director Ross Leigh, and they hope with the $2 bump, they will be able to do more, he said.
"There is so much support in our community for not only the lights but for our nonprofit organizations," he said. "I don't think that people will mind the increase. In reality, most will give more at the gate anyway just to show support."
What park officials intend to do with their share of the funds is not only add more lights but replace the existing lights with newer LED bulbs, said Sturgeon.
"While the LED bulbs are more expensive initially, they last so much longer than the traditional bulbs. In the long run, they pay for themselves."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
