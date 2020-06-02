Daviess County and Owensboro parks departments are working in tandem to reopen area parks and return summer to the community.
On Monday, both departments reopened tennis courts and are continuing to reopen other park amenities, said Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh.
“We decided to open up our tennis facilities given that it is simple and doesn’t involve a large congregation of people,” he said. “The governor has provided additional guidance and direction in regard to activities and events that entail baseball and softball, which is the bread and butter of our season.”
The county parks department intends to begin practices on June 15 with plans to start local leagues on June 29, he said.
“It is strictly local leagues,” he said. “In the governor’s guidance, it states that travel competitions, specifically those from other states, do not need to occur. In accordance with this guidance we are also not looking at tournament competition.”
The county is also modifying its shelter reservations as groups of no more than 50 are allowed to gather beginning on July 1.
“We have approached our shelter reservations on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “Many of our reservations happen every year, so we have a good understanding of families and what they need, so we know what to expect. For any reservation that has had to be canceled, we have returned their deposit. ... We are still waiting on guidance for spray parks. They are easy to de-winterize, but have a tendency to gather large amounts of people. We are just waiting on the word.”
For Owensboro Parks and Recreation, the urge to open everything is strong, but like every other service in the state of Kentucky, they are beholden to Beshear’s guidance. While spring sports suffered, there is hope that fall sports and tournaments will be able to move forward as they always have, said Amanda Rogers, Owensboro’s parks director.
“The county has been a great partner in all of this,” she said. “We are looking forward to local baseball leagues starting back up and have worked with them in what will be required to maintain social distancing and health guidelines. We are excited that Castlen Dog Park will be opening back up on June 15.”
As far as swimming pools and city spray parks, they, like the county, are awaiting further guidelines, she said.
“The current guidelines are that swim and leisure facilities aren’t getting permits, but lap (pools) and exercise facilities are open,” she said. “Our pools don’t fit into that category. We have been working with the health department and they have been great partners. The governor has mentioned the possibility of reopening Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, so hopefully, we will hear something positive. If the new guidance comes soon and isn’t too restrictive, we will open. We are also looking at when we can open back up the Edge Ice Center and Fischer Park. The kids and the community have sacrificed so much.
“We want for them to have their summer and have the opportunity to enjoy our parks.”
