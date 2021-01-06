The Owensboro Police Department has reopened Parrish Avenue between Carter Road and Bosley Avenue after investigating a bomb threat that was made to the Taco Bell restaurant on Parrish.
The Owensboro Fire Department had staged in the area and the bomb squad was summoned to the scene.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.