On Sunday, the Humane Society of Henderson County discovered the Parvo virus had infiltrated its facility, ultimately killing 9 dogs -- two adults and a litter of seven puppies.
But dog lovers don't have to be concerned about a Parvo "outbreak" on the horizon in Owensboro. However, the reality is that the Parvo virus is everywhere, said Ashley Thompson, Daviess County Animal Shelter director.
"Anywhere where people and animals walk, it can be spread," she said. "It is transferred through feces and can live in organic material for up to two years. It is a stable virus outside of the body. There is always a potential, and we do get puppies that come in from time to time with the virus. As far as an outbreak, we haven’t had much of that. We have had an occasional case from time to time."
For every animal that comes into the shelter, preventative measures are taken, said shelter Administrative Assistant Jennifer Jackson.
"We vaccinate every animal when they are admitted," she said. "Any admittance that we find suspicious will have tests run or we will consult a veterinarian. If the animal has Parvo and we decide to keep it at the shelter, it is quarantined, and special measures are made to ensure that the virus will not spread. We don't allow puppies out in the grass until they are vaccinated."
The reality is, in cases of domestic pets contacting the virus, it is largely preventable through maintaining the recommended vaccination schedule, said Campbell Mercer, owner and chief veterinarian of Owensboro Animal Hospital.
"Vaccine is the magic bullet on Parvo," he said. "We probably see 15 to 20 cases a year. In the 80s and 90s, we would see cases every day, the reason we don't anymore is because of vaccinations. If it wasn't for that, we would see hundreds and hundreds of cases a year."
For puppies, who are often the most susceptible, vaccinations need to begin with the mother and carry on after the litter's birth, he said.
"Make sure the mother dog is well-vaccinated," he said. "That passive immunity passed on by the mother is critical to prevention. When the puppies get those antibodies, that will last six to nine weeks. Making sure the mother dog is protected in priority one. We start vaccinating at six to seven weeks at the clinic. The first treatment isn't full protection.
"The primary reason is that the mother’s antibodies, if she is vaccinated, destroys the vaccine because they think the virus is getting in. The second shot is two and a half weeks later, and we start seeing full protection. That full protection won't last long. You have to give shots every three weeks until 15 or 16 weeks. At 12 weeks, you may have full protection, but it will be gone and that dog may get it. After that, It will last a year. We give the shots a year later and then it should be every two to three years."
The truth is that, while vaccinations have become more prevalent, some animals have not been vaccinated. Meaning, they are extremely susceptible, he said.
"Parvo won't lay dormant in the body more than seven days," he said. "Owners will begin to see the animal drag around, not eat, vomit and they can develop diarrhea that becomes bloody and foul-smelling. Once the symptoms start, the dog can die as quickly as that first day. We have had dogs go two or three weeks. Rottweilers and Dobermans are extremely sensitive."
If you notice these symptoms, it is paramount that owners quarantine the animal and consult a veterinarian immediately, he said.
"If the other pets are vaccinated, they are fine in nearly all cases," he said.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
