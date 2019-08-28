HENDERSON -- The Henderson animal shelter has again been hit by the Parvo virus, with two adult dogs and a litter of seven puppies dying as a result.
Shelter Operations Manager Debby Edwards said the presence of the often-fatal Parvo virus was discovered on Sunday and the seven-person shelter staff has been working non-stop since then to eradicate it and prevent the spread.
"Due to this, the shelter will be closed to the public, including owner surrenders and stray drop-offs for the next 14 days for the protection of the animals currently residing inside the shelter, as well as animals in the community."
Edwards said the case isn't linked to the recent animal hoarding seizure in Corydon involving 150 animals -- mostly birds -- but it's difficult to tell exactly where the disease started.
"We don't know for sure, because Parvo is basically everywhere in the environment." The normal protection is to have animals vaccinated.
"I would encourage everyone to get the proper vaccines for their animals. That's the only thing that is going to prevent this from happening."
She said puppies are especially vulnerable because they can't be given their full round of vaccinations before a certain age.
"The first vaccinations are at 6 weeks old, and the puppies that passed away were at 8 weeks."
"As soon as one broke out," Edward said, "it started spreading like wildfire." The illness was discovered at the shelter on Sunday.
Most of the affected animals passed away from the disease, but Edwards said some had to be euthanized because of their condition.
"It was a very bad day yesterday," Edwards said. "I think the entire staff that was here cried all day long. These puppies were just the cutest thing ever.
"It's truly heartbreaking. These guys have a very thankless job and the emotional trauma they have to endure with things like this, they could use all the support they can get."
She added that, 'We actually had one puppy that was treated and is recovering that was separate from this litter."
Edwards said they normally do a blood test on any animal one year or under that comes in to the shelter. Although it will require more of their scarce funding, she said that will now be bumped up to 2 years and under.
"I guess we're just going to have to have more fundraisers so we can be more proactive."
How can you help
Unfortunately, the shelter can't take volunteers while the cleanup is ongoing. What they do need is donations of bleach and, as always, money.
"We will probably go through seven to 10 gallons in a day" for the next 14 days, Edwards said. "We have sprayers, we have brushes to scrub, you have to let it air dry and then hose it down and then repeat and we'll be doing this all day every day for 14 days."
"Funding is almost always a problem," she added. "And bleach is the one few solutions that will work against it."
Edwards said they even have to spray down and disinfect the animal control vehicles.
Donations of bleach can be dropped off at the shelter at 203 Drury Lane, Henderson, Ky., 42420. Cash or check donations can be mailed directly there.
One year ago
This isn't the first time the local animal shelter has battled Parvo in recent memory.
Edwards said "almost exactly a year ago," on Sept. 8, the Henderson animal shelter had to go through the same process to isolate the facility and disinfect after seven puppies died from Parvo over two days.
What is Parvo
Parvo is a highly contagious and deadly disease for dogs. It can be transmitted in two ways.
The first is by direct contact through the nose and mouth with infected poop, which can happen when a dog sniffs or licks another dog that has been contaminated with feces or though surfaces that are contaminated. The second method of transmission is through indirect contact.
The virus can survive on clothing, equipment, on human skin, and in the environment. Indirect transmission occurs when a dog comes into contact with a contaminated person, object, or environment. An infected dog can begin shedding the virus four-to-five days after exposure, which is often before the dog starts exhibiting any clinical signs of infection.
The dog will continue to shed the virus while he is sick and for up to 10 days after he has recovered. This means that accurate diagnosis and quarantine are essential for the health of your dog and of other dogs, as well.
