Radcliff United Methodist Church Pastor Randy Jones, along with thousands of other cyclists around the world, is pedaling to fight children’s cancer by participating in the Great Cycle Challenge.
“If you are going to ride, go ahead and ride for kids,” he said.
The challenge is a national Children’s Cancer Research Fund initiative held throughout September. According to its website, people of all ages, abilities and from every state across the country set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal to fight children’s cancer.
Jones’ goal is to raise $500 and ride 200 miles.
Each year, according to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, more than 15,000 children and young adults are diagnosed with cancer — about 43 per day.
Though the five-year-survival rate for childhood cancers has reached 80%, the CCRF website said nearly 2,000 children under 19 die each year, making cancer the leading killer of children by disease.
And that’s just in the United States. In 2016, more than 300,000 children and young adults were diagnosed worldwide, the CCRF website reported.
Jones began participating in the initiative four years ago after the Great Cycle Challenge popped up on his Facebook page.
Formerly a pastor in Upton, Jones became friends with Ted and Heather Jones and their son, Evan. Jones said when Evan was younger, he was diagnosed with a rare children’s bone cancer. Now he’s cancer free and attending university.
Jones rides in the Great Cycle Challenge for Evan as well as Jackson Roark, 13, who died in July following his own battle with cancer. Jackson was Jones’ neighbor during his time pastoring in Owensboro, which is where he was before taking his pastoral role in Radcliff in June.
“(Jackson) was diagnosed two years ago with the rare bone cancer,” Jones said. “He was a great kid. He was funny. He had just a great sense of humor. … I am riding for him, and I will continue to ride for him even though he’s not here.”
Though he started participating in the Great Cycle Challenge four years ago, Jones picked up cycling about 20 years ago after participating in a spinning class at his gym.
“I was hooked,” he said. He bought a hybrid bike and started riding. A few years back, he was able to purchase a road bike. On the bike is a decal that says, “Suffering Dan.”
The man who sold the bike to Jones was in remission after having a rare esophageal cancer. The decal was given to him by his friends during his cancer treatment. A year after Jones bought the bike from him, the man’s cancer came back and he died.
“I ride for him and I ride for children,” Jones said.
According to Jones, his desire to ride also comes from his faith as a United Methodist pastor.
“I think it’s important for us to take care of ourselves physically … because it helps our spiritual bodies. And if I can do my exercise to help somebody else, I am going to do it,” he said.
Jones encouraged other cyclists to participate in the Great Cycle Challenge. To learn more about it, they can go to greatcyclechallenge.com.
Though the challenge does take place during the month of September, Jones said people are able, and encouraged, to go ahead and make donations. To help Jones meet his goal, people can go to the Great Cycle Challenge website and search “Randy Jones,” where they also can track his progress. A direct link can be found on Jones’ Facebook page.
“We need to defeat kids’ cancer,” Jones said. “…We can make a huge difference. Cyclists from all over the world are doing it.”
