Since reopening June 8, the Daviess County Public Library has seen a steady return of patrons.
While circulation of the library’s physical collection is only at 40% of its usual volume, the reopening has gone really well, said Erin Waller, the library’s executive director.
“We haven’t been overly busy yet,” she said, “which is not a bad thing. We have been busy enough to keep our staff that is in the building there and working, which is great. While there are still restrictions on the number of people we can have indoors. Services are being made up in other ways like our online collection or curbside pickup.”
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Gov. Steve Beshear, decided to close its doors to patrons beginning March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state.
No foot traffic meant that library staff had to get creative in finding ways to deliver upon the various summer programming that those in the area have come to expect.
Fortunately, the library already had a robust online and social media presence that have become the perfect outlet for delivering at-home programming — a practice that the library hopes to adapt to moving forward.
While the library is allowed to have upward of 180 patrons onsite under the governor’s guidelines, Waller said the library’s online services, curbside and online programming are still there until the full staff returns.
While the library, like businesses and operations around the state, is in the initial stages of reopening, library management and staff have already begun planning their next steps, Waller said.
“The plan right now is to go back to regular hours on July 6,” she said. “Right now we have to keep our staff at 50% and we have 60 employees, so, for now, we can only have 30 on site at a time. The governor did announce that we will be able to have groups of 50 on July 1, so we have discussed programming options as a staff.”
Staff and library management have opted to not jump the gun in terms of in-person programming and will give themselves more time to see how other organizations are handling events, Waller said.
“We want to wait and see how other places around town handle larger groups,” she said. “There will of course be standing rules that will make it difficult. I am hoping by August that we will be able to have in-person programs on a smaller scale. Right now, our traditional space is filled with furniture and other things that we can’t have out right now.”
As far as after July 6, library staff will do what they have been doing all along — adapting, Waller said.
“We have tried throughout all of this to balance the uncertainty with a plan,” she said. “Since the beginning, we have all gotten together to plan, but like we have told the staff, these plans are all dependent on what we can do and the very real chance that things could change overnight. Because we planned for the uncertainty, our plans so far have been solid because we have made them flexible so we could adapt on the fly, which has worked well for us.
“I can’t say enough about our staff and the community as we begin to open back up — everyone has been great.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
