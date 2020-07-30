Paxton Media Group, owner of the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Dubois County Herald, a daily newspaper in Jasper, Indiana.
Group Publisher Mike Weafer said the Herald will become the company’s second largest newspaper in its Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee group. The Messenger-Inquirer remains the largest daily in that group.
“The Herald is an excellent newspaper with an outstanding tradition,” Weafer said. “We’re excited to add it to the Paxton family. Our structure is set up to enable us to continue publishing newspapers well into the future. That’s what we’re all about. We love community newspapers and that’s what we want to do.”
Paxton Media Group owns more than 70 dailies and weeklies. The Herald was purchased from the Rumbach family, who has owned the paper since 1896.
The newspaper, with Justin Rumbach as publisher and Dan Rumbach and John Rumbach as co-presidents, said in a statement that selling to Paxton Media Group ensures the 124-year-old publication will continue.
“... Today, more than 90 community newspapers are on the market,” the family’s statement said. “Many won’t be purchased and likely will close their doors leaving their communities with minimal local news coverage, if any. That won’t happen in Dubois County because of the Paxton Media Group’s interest in The Herald.”
Paxton Media Group has publications in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Along with the Messenger-Inquirer, Paxton Media Group, a Paducah-based company, also owns the Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville, the Madisonville Messenger and the Paducah Sun, along with numerous weeklies in western Kentucky. All of the pages for these publications are designed in Owensboro’s design center, which is part of the M-I newsroom, and all of the advertisements are created in the Owensboro graphics center.
Paxton Media Group will assume full ownership of the Herald on Saturday.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
