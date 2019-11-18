Jamie Paxton is now the fifth-generation of the Paxton family to be named president of Paducah-based Paxton Media Group.
He will assume the new role on Jan. 1, 2020. He succeeds David Paxton, who had held the position for 20 years. David Paxton will remain with the company as chairman. Jamie Paxton has also been elected to the board of directors of PMG.
Paxton Media Group owns the Messenger-Inquirer, the Paducah Sun, the Madisonville Messenger, the Hopkinsville New Era, the McLean County News and 66 other community newspapers and related websites in 10 states as well as WPSD-TV, a NBC-affiliated station in Paducah.
In his new position as president and chief executive officer, Jamie Paxton will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s operations.
He is a CPA and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.
Jamie Paxton joined Paxton Media Group as controller of The Paducah Sun in 2007. He previously worked for Deloitte, a major U.S. accounting firm. He then became corporate controller in 2010, and later became responsible for the company’s acquisition efforts and operational responsibility for the company’s newspapers in North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. Earlier this year the chief financial officer title was added.
Paxton Media Group is a family-owned company founded in 1896. Along with WPSD-TV in Paducah, it publishes 71 community newspapers, 37 of which are daily newspapers, as well as related web sites in each of those communities. The newspapers are located in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.