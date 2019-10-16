Payne tapped to lead Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

Gwyn Payne has been named the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra's deputy chief executive officer. She will assume the position immediately.
Payne, who previously served as the symphony's general manager, has been with the OSO since 2000. Dan Griffith, who served as the symphony's executive director from 1984-1997 returned as CEO in 2014. He announced his retirement in May of this year.
According to a press release issued by the symphony Wednesday morning, Griffith has agreed to continue in the position through 2020.
Payne said she is humbled by the trust the OSO has put in her.
“It’s an organization with a mission I believe in and I look forward to working with the staff, board, volunteers and musicians as we continue to build on our 54 seasons of success," she said.
In her position as deputy CEO, Payne will immediately assume all day-to-day management and resource development responsibilities of the OSO, according to the release.
Edna Barnes, OSO governing board chair, said that Payne's overall skillset and profile presented the best of all the candidates interviewed for the position "to replace Dan Griffith."
"She has leadership, management, fundraising, marketing, and thinking skills," Barnes said. "We have no doubt that she will dive in headfirst to do all that is necessary to ensure that the day-to-day operations of the symphony are run in a most efficient manner."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
