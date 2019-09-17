The International Day of Peace is Saturday.
But Debbi Wagner wants to create a little buzz about the event ahead of time, so she has organized a celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Overlook at Frederica Street in Smothers Park.
The hourlong event will focus on the United Nations' theme for 2019: Climate action for peace.
"Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security," the UN website reads. "Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere. The salinization of water and crops is endangering food security, and the impact on public health is escalating. The growing tensions over resources and mass movements of people are affecting every country on every continent."
For Owensboro's event, Wagner has asked local musician and songwriter Reggie Helm to perform. Aloma Dew, a longtime Sierra Club member, will speak. Brescia University faculty member George Gray will make origami peace cranes, which are an international symbol of peace.
When Wagner organized Owensboro's first International Day of Peace event four years ago, about 25 people came. It has grown a little every year.
"Last year, there were about 50," she said.
The UN-sanctioned holiday was started in 1981.
"But a lot of people have never heard of it," said Wagner, who is a member of Nonviolence Owensboro. "It's a day for mankind to develop a culture of peace."
She hopes local residents find ways to extend the upcoming one-day celebration by coming up with daily acts of kindness.
"I try to spread peace all year," Wagner said. "I try to incorporate it into everything."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.