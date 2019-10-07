The Pennyroyal Girl Scouts Board of Directors will host its 25th annual Halloween Bash for boys and girls of all ages.
This year's theme is superheroes; however, guests don't have to dress like a superhero. The Girl Scouts board has one request: All costumes should be family-friendly.
The event includes bingo, carnival games, face painting, food and prizes.
Guests may choose from two sessions — one begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Camp Pennyroyal, 3095 Girl Scout Road, Utica. The other session begins at 2 p.m.
Both sessions last two hours.
Emily Mullikin, 17, president of the Pennyroyal Girl Scouts board, attended for years before she started helping organize the event.
"I really enjoy it," Emily said. "It's like a fall festival type of event."
Halloween Bash takes place outdoors, so guests should dress appropriately.
Anyone who attends should wear tennis shoes because the event takes place in a camp setting, said Sandi Mullikin, scout leader. For that reason, guests should not wear open-toed shoes, flip flops or heels.
The party is a rain-or-shine event.
"We will be holding the majority of the activities in the lodge at the camp," Mullikin said. "In the event of rain, we will move all events indoors."
Members of the Girl Scouts board plan the Halloween Bash. In the past, some younger children were frightened by the haunted house, so the decision was made to end that activity.
Parking is limited. Participants are asked to carpool if possible.
Hot dogs, chips, apple slices and drinks are included in the ticket price, which is $10 for kids and $5 for adults.
Registration is required so organizers know how many to plan for. The deadline to register is Saturday.
In the past, the event drew up to 50 guests for one session. Emily hopes to increase participation.
All proceeds help pay for Pennyroyal Girl Scouts activities.
People can register or get more information by calling Mullikin at 270-993-9137 or 270-683-3415. Payment is expected at the time of registration. Also, people should be prepared to let Mullikin know whether they will attend the 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. session.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
