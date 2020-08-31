The director of the Green River District Health Department said there has not been a decline in the number of people receiving tests for COVID-19 over the summer months, and that there is enough testing to know the virus continues to spread.
Nationally, testing for COVID-19 has decreased in some areas. For example, National Public Radio reported this month that testing in Florida and Texas had declined by 40%.
In an email, Clay Horton, Green River health department director, said there has not been a decline in testing in the region since testing began in the spring.
Testing is difficult to track “on a county-by-county level,” Horton said. “However, the Kentucky Department of Public Health does track the total number of tests that are performed by the laboratories that serve Kentucky medical providers. According to their reports, overall testing has not gone down from May or June, and it is higher than it was in April, when testing resources were very scarce in the state.”
“It’s typical to get COVID-19 test results back within 24 to 48 hours,” Horton said. “Some providers now have point-of-care testing instruments that return results in minutes or hours,” Horton said.
When asked if test results were being received in time to help with contact tracing, Horton said: “For the most part, turnaround time is much better than it was a few months ago.
“We still from time to time see some delays in testing that cause problems, and we sometimes (have) delays in reporting from certain providers,” he said. “This is especially true with people that are tested outside the state.”
Enough testing is being done “to know that we are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in our region,” Horton said. On Friday, 36 new cases were reported in the health department’s region, with 16 of those cases being in Daviess County.
The Centers for Disease Control recently issued new guidelines on testing: If you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, but you don’t have symptoms, you don’t necessarily need to be tested. The new guidelines, which caused controversy, said people in that situation don’t necessarily need a test, unless they are medically vulnerable or a test is recommended by health officials or a doctor.
Horton said a person who has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case still must follow all the guidelines, particularly isolating for 14 days. Studies have shown a person can spread the virus for days before ever showing signs of illness.
“They still need to quarantine for 14 days from their contact with the positive case, which is the period of time they may become infected,” Horton said. If a person has a negative test even when they actually have the virus, staying in isolation will prevent them from spreading the virus to others.
“Sometimes people get a false sense of security from a negative test,” Horton said. “If they test early in the incubation period, the virus may not get detected. But the person may become sick a few days later and pass it along to others. That is why it is important to quarantine if you know you have had close contact with a COVID-positive case.
“Our stance is that we would never discourage anyone from getting tested,” Horton said. “It is very helpful if they do. But we don’t want to confuse that there is a need for quarantine for the full 14 days if you know you have been exposed to the virus.”
