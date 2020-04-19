Animals, especially dogs, have always been a pretty big part of my life. Some belonged to me and others had their own masters.
Believe it or not, my very first pet was a turtle. That’s right, a turtle.
I never knew where it came from or where it was going, but one day it ended up in my backyard. When a boy doesn’t have much of anything else, a turtle can be pretty special. So I called it Oscar and painted that on the top of its shell with my older sister’s fingernail polish.
The relationship didn’t last long and Oscar soon was gone. A long time later — perhaps a year or two — I heard a friend of mine in school say he saw a turtle with the name of Oscar painted on its back. It would not have surprised me if the turtle had not ended up at a Rockport, Indiana, festival popular for its turtle soup.
My late sister, Virginia, and her family in Kingsport, Tennessee, had a beautiful dog named Lady. It was on a night many years ago that I found myself alone with the dog in Virgie’s home and Lady did nothing but sit on the floor near the chair where I was sitting and stare at me.
That would make a nice picture, I thought, and I quickly found my art pad and a special pencil.
That picture remains on a room divider shelf in my home today and is very much a part of my meager art collection.
My daughter, Beth, and her husband, Tony, quickly searched for the dog they wanted after their son and my grandson, A.J., joined the U.S. Navy. And what did they name that pup but Navy.
Living just two doors up the street from my house, Beth can be walking the pet and casually mention going to Papa’s house and Navy will literally drag her across the street and down the sidewalk to my house where he likely will find me on my deck and jump onto my lap for some guaranteed petting.
My other daughter, Dawn, has a beautiful labrador that has a split personality as far as this old boy is concerned.
I can go into my daughter’s house when nobody is at home and the dog will not utter a weak bark. Let me try going in with folks inside and my life appears temporarily on hold. Minutes later he’s again my friend.
The last dog at our house was named Cupid. That was because she followed my bride home from church on a Valentine’s Day morning and we decided to keep her. Some 15 years later her bodily functions faltered and she was close to blindness. It would be my job to take her to the vet’s office for permanent sleep.
Holding her head in both of my hands I looked into those beautiful eyes and told her goodbye. Tears almost kept me from finding the door out.
While they’re seldom called pets, a flock of birds has made my backyard their home. And from the number of new nests, I assume it’s mating time. And there is one bird — one I assume is a male — that apparently has a troubled mindset.
I didn’t know female birds had headaches.
And so it goes.
Please don’t mingle with friends, but keep them close in your hearts.
