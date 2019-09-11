Owensboro Health and Owensboro Community & Technical College's Workforce Solutions division are partnering to offer a job fair for individuals interested in a phlebotomy career, and the opportunity coincides with the school's work and learn initiative that offers students a chance to do required coursework toward a degree or certification program while earning wages in that particular field.
The phlebotomy job fair will take place from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at OCTC's downtown campus, 1501 Frederica St.
Phlebotomists draw blood from patients.
Individuals hired and accepted into the phlebotomy work and learn program will be training from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for 10 weeks. Regular work hours will be based on the employer's schedule. Tuition costs and participation in this program will be paid for by Owensboro Health, something that Allyson Sanders, OCTC industry program coordinator, said is what makes OH a great community partner.
There are often individuals in the area talking about how they want and need work, Sanders said, and Owensboro Health is answering that call.
"They are meeting that need," Sanders said.
OH and OCTC partner to offer this job fair and work and learn opportunity twice a year, typically in the summer and the fall. Sanders said OH can only accept so many into the program, so it can be competitive. There are typically 40 to 50 phlebotomy students at OCTC each year.
Cindy Fiorella, vice president of Workforce Solutions, said this is a good opportunity.
"This is an incredible opportunity to not only start a career with one of the top employers in our area, but also get your training completely paid for," Fiorella said.
Those who are interested in the job fair that is free and open to the public only need to be high school graduates and have a desire to work, Sanders said.
At the information session and job fair they will be filling out applications and initial interviews will also be conducted.
Sanders said this work and learn opportunity is just one example of the many opportunities available to the area through OCTC.
"This is not the only opportunity for people to better themselves and establish a career for themselves," she said. "OCTC is here all day, every day with opportunities."
For more information about the job fair, this program, or other work and learn programs and opportunities, call Sanders at 270-686-4410, or email her at allyson.sanders@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
