The hits just keep coming this week.
Monday, Macy's and J.D.'s Restaurant both announced that they were closing.
And Thursday, it was Pier 1 Imports, 5221 Frederica St.
A store associate said they were told that the store is closing, but a date hasn't been set.
Monday, the chain announced that it planned to close 450 stores -- almost half of its 936 locations -- to “better align its business with the current operating environment.”
The chain had posted lower sales in each of the past nine quarters and had seen six consecutive quarterly losses.
LifeWay Christian Resources, which was next door to Pier 1, announced in March that it was closing all 170 of its stores to focus on online sales.
Pier 1 opened its 9,323-square-foot Owensboro store on Oct. 9, 1999, during a building boom on south Frederica Street.
In January 2010, the company announced that it was pulling out of Owensboro on Feb. 24.
In August 2005, it said, Pier 1 had 1,288 stores in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Five years later, there were 1,059 stores in the United States and Canada.
But six days after the announcement that the store would close, the company reversed the decision.
Harriet Burrow, who was then Pier 1's public relations coordinator, said, "We renegotiated the lease with the owner and the Owensboro store will remain open."
The amount of the lease, not the performance of the store, was the reason for the planned closing, she said.
But this time, it's about the company trying to survive.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
