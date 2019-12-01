Pilot program sees growth in first year

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport's commercial training program has reached five students and is projected to reach seven by year's end.
The program, a collaborative effort between Cape Air, OWB and MidAmerica, began in January with the hopes of reaching 10 students in its first year. In April, the program only had two students enrolled, but in recent months, through the airport's marketing and a word of mouth campaign, that number has more than doubled, said Rob Barnett, airport director.
"I feel good about our seven very active students," he said. "They are out there and are flying every day keeping the plane busy and in the air. Their schedules have been incredible and they have all taken great advantage of a program that is expeditious in the sense that it is meant to prepare them for a new career in aviation through piloting with Cape Air."
With a projected shortage of 637,000 pilots over the next 20 years, according to the program's information sheet, a skilled pilot will be in high demand, and the airport and Cape Air are trying to meet that need as the program grows, Barnett said.
"We have had discussions with Cape Air about an attainable goal and how many students can be realistically served with only one plane," he said. "When we reach that critical enrollment point, then we would consider a second plane"
The initial investment to enter into the program is $68,000 and while that may seem steep, the perk is, when a student completes the OWB training and compensated one year first officer training, Cape Air will offer full tuition reimbursement upward of $72,000 if the individual stays on as a full captain with the airline for four years. That is both tuition reimbursement and an annual captain's salary, which ranges from $78,000 to $100,000 after the student completes the total 1,500 hours of flight time needed to become a pilot.
Barnett said officials are on point to reaching the program's 10-student goal sooner rather than later.
"The most difficult part of any program is getting the word out and letting people know that it exists," he said. "We feel good about our initiatives in marketing and I feel certain that when we reach 10 students, there will reconsideration for a second airplane in order to accommodate our students and their needs. Cape Air would provide the airplane and we service it and use it. It is a separate program and the goal is to make it a financially self-sufficient program that will continue to provide a great opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a pilot."
