Adam Hansen opened Pizza By The Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, in 2001.
And almost since the beginning, he's had customers telling him that it would be great if he could deliver a cold beer with a hot pizza.
Well, now he can.
On Oct. 1, Hansen got his license to deliver beer and on Oct. 14, he began doing just that.
"I'm slowly getting the word out," he said Monday. "But I'm not getting as many orders yet as I expected. I'm hoping it picks up."
Jason Pagan, the Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement officer for 12 counties including Daviess, said beer delivery licenses have been available for approximately 15 years, "but nobody has bothered to do it before."
He said Pizza Hut is also planning to deliver beer with pizza here.
That's part of a national plan.
In May 2018, the company expanded its beer delivery pilot program to nearly 100 stores in Arizona and California.
At the beginning of this year, Pizza Hut said it would have the service at 1,000 restaurants by last summer.
None of the local stores are delivering pizza and beer together yet, however.
Pagan said beer can be delivered to homes in the county's dry precincts because it's actually being bought at the restaurant, not the house where it's being delivered.
Hansen said the drivers who deliver the beer with pizza have to be at least 21 years old.
To prevent someone under 21 from ordering beer, he said, drivers must see the customer's ID before giving them the beer.
"We don't allow online purchases," Hansen said. "And we only deliver beer with food."
He said there's a cooler in each of the delivery drivers' cars so the beer will be cold when it is delivered.
In 2008, Hansen expanded with a second pizza parlor on West Parrish Avenue.
But the Great Recession hit about that time and the West Parrish location closed after a couple of years.
Hansen continued delivering pizza to the west side of Owensboro, however.
And beer and pizza are now being delivered throughout most parts of the city and eastern Daviess County.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
