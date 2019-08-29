PizzAroma posted on its Facebook page Sunday, "It is with regret that we must inform you that we have closed our doors for the last time."
Sherry Leucht Hayden, the second-generation owner, said she didn't have time to talk about it.
But an iconic restaurant like PizzAroma, which Bob Leucht opened on Dec. 15, 1963, on the corner of 25th Street and what's now J.R. Miller Boulevard, deserves at least a mention as it disappears into history.
A small cheese pizza was $1 back then.
A large pizza with everything on it was $5.
In 1971, PizzAroma moved to 335 E. 25th St., next to the old Colonial Bakery.
Nine years later, it moved to 1401 Carter Road.
And in 2015, it moved to a stand-alone building in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
The restaurant is now listed in PMQ magazine's Hall of Fame.
PizzAroma wasn't the first pizza parlor in town.
But it was the oldest.
The first mention of pizza in Owensboro was in a 1953 newspaper ad.
Velotta's Restaurant, 408 W. Fourth St., had added it to its menu.
That was back when newspapers had to explain that a pizza pie wasn't what most people expected in a pie.
Metallo's Little Tavern added pizza in 1955.
And Brabrandt's Super Market at 800 Leitchfield Road was selling Chef Boy-ar-dee pizza mix for 51 cents a box that year.
Gabe's, "the Steakhouse of the South," added pizza to its menu at 324 Frederica St. in 1957.
In December 1957, Pizza House announced that it was opening soon at 1206 Triplett St.
And in January 1958, Pizza Chef opened at 722 W. Second St.
In 1960, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q advertised that it had "the best pizza pie."
And in September that year, Southside Bar-B-Q added pizza.
In 1961, the Coffee Cup in the 1300 block of Triplett Street was selling pizza as was the Merry-Go-Round on U.S. 60 East.
That was the world Leucht entered in December 1963.
The first night was a less than rousing success.
Only two people showed up -- Tom Day and Bruce Milne --Leucht remembered years later.
But he and his daughter stuck it out for almost 56 years.
And PizzAroma earned a place in Owensboro history.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
