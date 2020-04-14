Community health and service organizations have drafted a plan to utilize the Owensboro Convention Center in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Representatives from the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, Owensboro Health and Regional Hospital, Green River District Health Department and local homeless shelters and long term care facilities came together last week to draft the plan, said Andy Ball, EMA director.
“We wanted to discuss an alternative care site,” he said. “We (EMA) were doing our own thing for the homeless shelters and the care facilities; we were discussing Owensboro Christian as a site and the hospital reached out about the convention center. Ultimately, we decided it would be best to combine everything in the same building for staffing needs. We met daily with a representative from each agency and drafted the plan.”
The plan consists of three phases. Phase one would involve setting up 166 extra spaces with phase two upping the number to 244. Both would implement the center’s exhibit rooms. Phase three would see the installation of up to 432 spaces and would involve the use of all floors of the convention center. The space would not be used for those that are in critical condition, but for those who have confirmed cases and no where else to go to await being cleared, he said.
While it is important to have the plan, Ball does not anticipate having to use it, he said.
“Looking at the worst-case models and the amount of available bed spaces, including ICU beds, the state is sitting pretty good,” he said. “The worse-case models I have seen show Kentucky by April 24 will have a peak of 1,524 beds needed with 6,210 hospital beds available. The numbers for ICU beds show that 299 beds will be needed with 448 available statewide. All of the agencies have internal plans for being able to accommodate people in-house, we would only implement phase one in the event that long term care facilities and shelters couldn’t facilitate their populations.”
While there was a death reported in Daviess County this weekend, overall weekend numbers were positive even though the potential of people breaking social distancing for the Easter holiday could result in a spike, he said.
“We had a good weekend,” he said. “We did have a death, which is regrettable, but as far as numbers, it wasn’t a bad weekend. I am curious about Easter and if people complied, if not, we could see a spike. We will know in a few days when that incubation period is over. That is my big concern right now.”
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., Green River District Health Department will be hosting a Facebook Live discussion on their Facebook page surrounding the virus in Owensboro-Daviess and steps being taken from the perspective of healthcare professionals as well as city and county officials.
