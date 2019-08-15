The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious fire" in Pleasant Ridge.
Deputies along with firefighters from the Daviess County and Masonville fire departments responded to a call in the 3900 block of Kentucky 764 about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The homeowners smelled smoke and found the outside back wall of their house was on fire.
The incident is under investigation, the department said.
