When I was a kid, every man, it seemed, carried a pocketknife.
If you didn't have a pocketknife, there was something wrong with you.
Of course, most of the men I knew needed a pocketknife.
My father was an electrician.
One uncle was a farmer.
Another worked for the railroad.
Well, you get the idea.
These were not people who sat around in air-conditioned offices all day.
They worked with their hands.
And they needed a pocketknife.
Of course, I wound up with one of those air-conditioned office jobs.
And I rarely find myself needing a pocketknife.
I used to have a good one, but I lost it.
And it's just as well.
Probably kept me out of jail.
Back in '84, I went to Louisville to the presidential debate.
When I got to the metal detector, I was sweating bullets.
Would they find my pocketknife?
Of course, my seat was in the upper balcony.
And the only person of any consequence close enough to be endangered by my knife was Sam Donaldson.
But I knew if they found my knife, it was gone.
Somehow, they didn't find it.
Which made me wonder about that metal detector.
Then, I went to Lexington to watch Queen Elizabeth look at a horse's rear end.
And again, the knife made it past security.
By then, I was starting to get cocky.
But then one day, I lost it.
And I went several years without a pocketknife.
And then, someone gave me one of those teeny little Swiss Army-like knives.
Teeny little scissors, teeny little blade, teeny little nail file.
It is definitely not a knife anybody in my family would have been caught dead with.
But it's good for opening packages and cutting ravelings off clothes.
So I carry it in my pocket.
Back in 1996, though, when Harold Taylor was jailer, I was at the jail talking to him.
Before I could go to his office, I had to put my knife in a tray.
That was bad enough.
But when I was ready to go, I had to ask for it.
"Which one is it?" the woman at the desk asked.
The little bitty one, I whispered.
"What?" she said. "I can't hear you."
So we played Gomer Pyle and Sgt. Carter 'til everybody in four blocks knew about my little bitty knife.
A little while later, in Paducah, it happened again.
I was in line to cover a Clinton-Gore rally before the election.
A security worker told me to dump my keys on the table.
And then he asked if I had any cigarettes on me.
You're taking this anti-tobacco thing a little too far, aren't you? I asked.
You think I'm going to assassinate him with second-hand smoke?
The foil in the pack sets off the detector, he explained.
If foil on a cigarette pack would set it off, my knife was history.
They had already kicked out a woman with a fingernail file in her purse.
But, somehow, my teeny tiny knife made it through.
Since then, I've been careful to keep it out of situations where confiscation is a possibility.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
