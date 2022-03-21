PIKEVILLE — Two people were killed and a third wounded in a shooting in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Kentucky State Police responded Friday to a report of a shooting at a residence in Pike County, the agency said in a statement. Troopers found three people shot. Two were dead at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
An investigation is continuing. No other details were immediately released.
