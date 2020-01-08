Police arrest 2 in connection with robbery

Police have charged two individuals in connection to a Saturday robbery in Ohio County.
Aaron Crowe, 19, of Scottsville, and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree robbery after police say the two robbed the Cromwell Market in Cromwell.
In a news release, the Ohio Sheriff's Office said on the night of the robbery, a man in a surveillance video, later identified as Crowe, entered the market. Crowe went and retrieved a large wooden instrument from the back of the store and approached the clerk at the register. Crowe demanded money and used the wooden weapon as a threat to get the cash from the register, police say. Crowe then retrieved the money and fled from the store. Crowe then got into the passenger side of a car, and the vehicle drove off.
On Jan. 5, Crowe and a juvenile male were involved in a multi-agency police chase through numerous counties, police say. Crowe was eventually arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges. Police believe Crowe and the juvenile stole a car Saturday from the city limits of Hartford.
Ohio County Sheriff's Office detectives questioned Crowe at the Grayson County Detention Center Monday regarding the robbery. Police say Crowe admitted it was him who appeared in the video.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hartford Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and the Leitchfield Police Department.
