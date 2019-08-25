The Daviess County Sheriff's Department's fleet of new Ford Explorer patrol SUVs should begin arriving in late September, six months after they were ordered.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said the department ordered five 2020 Ford Explorers in April. The department chose the Ford Explorer over other models, although the department command staff knew the vehicle wouldn't be manufactured until sometime over the summer.
On Thursday, Smith said he was informed the department's vehicles were scheduled to be begin being built in the next few days. After the vehicles are received, they'll have to be outfitted with cages and police equipment.
Other agencies have had to wait longer, Smith said. Ford discontinued the 2019 Explorer police model last year and stopped taking orders for 2019 models in the fall.
"Some of those cars were ordered in October and November of last year," Smith said. After Ford made the decision to switch to the 2020 Explorer, the assembly lines had to be reworked to accommodate the vehicle, which has a different exterior design and different interior than the 2019 model, he said.
"We looked at other options, knowing it was going to be a longer process," Smith said. But the Ford was the best choice for the department, he said.
The agency will phase out several other vehicles, likely sending them for use by court security officers or providing them to the department's school resource officers. Smith said the department tends to use vehicles for as long as it can.
"We have one (vehicle) on patrol that has 170,000 miles on it, and a couple more with 150,000 that we would like to get off patrol as soon as we could," Smith said.
The Owensboro Police Department also ordered about 20 of the new Ford Explorers. Those vehicles began arriving last week.
"We just received our first couple yesterday from Ford," Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Friday. Those vehicles are waiting to have equipment installed.
"They haven't given us a time frame" for when the rest of the Explorers will be delivered, Boggess said. "It sounds like we are going to get them intermittently."
If all the vehicles had arrived at one time, it would have overwhelmed the company installing the interior equipment, Boggess said.
