The City of Owensboro and the Owensboro Police Department are taking steps to combat recruitment and retention issues facing law enforcement.
On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission entered into a partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College to begin the Project Badge Initiative.
The initiative will allow recruits going through Department of Criminal Justice training in Richmond, aside from finishing their training, to gain 45 credit hours toward an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice. The recruits will also be required to finish the additional 15 hours of general education credits at OCTC to finish the degree.
While the initiative is an important step in allowing recruits to obtain the required college education required for a spot at OPD, it is only the tip of the iceberg of newly implemented incentives to attract and retain officers, said Andrew Boggess, OPD public information officer
“Obviously, Project Badge was a huge addition to our efforts,” he said. “This program is especially important because we had applicants that were interested that didn’t have a college education or had extenuating circumstances that prevented them from achieving their degree. This new program helps open up this career path for interested candidates. We have also recently increased bonuses and incentives for lateral applicants as well as incentive bonuses for those officers that meet milestones in terms of years served.”
The city has also been a key strategic partner in developing these incentives, especially given that retirement benefits are not what they used to be, said Josh Bachmeier, city human resources manager.
“The state retirement system is not the benefit that it once was, not only for law enforcement but for other public service rolls,” he said. “At one point, the real benefit was after retirement; that isn’t the case anymore. So the challenge for all public agencies — fire, law enforcement and public works — is creating incentives. We are fortunate in Owensboro, especially given the current climate.”
One focus is offering sign-on bonuses and lateral hiring incentives for experienced officers who are interested in relocating. Recently, OPD has raised its sign-on cap to $12,000 and allows potential out-of-town applicants to come onto the force with the same rank and pay based on experience, rank and training, said Boggess.
In the vein of retention, in 2019, OPD implemented bonuses based on years that officers stay on board with the department, broken into 3-, 6-, 9- and 12-year milestones. At the three-year mark, an officer receives a $2,000 bonus; at six years, $3,000; at nine years, $5,000; and at 12 years, $6,000. This was put in place to retain the officers that were in the middle of their careers, said Bachmeier.
“We were seeing that those officers in the middle were working five to eight years and moving to private industry during their most valuable years,” he said. “We structured the retention bonus program to focus in on those years. While it is early on, I believe it has had an impact.”
Aside from monetary incentives, the city and OPD are focused on not only attracting former military and out-of-town officers, but officials are working continually to inspire youths to join, Bachmeier said.
“The more exposure we can give to departments like fire and law enforcement earlier in life, the better,” he said. “We have solid departments on both sides in a good community, but ultimately any individual going into these fields has to have a passion for them. It is hard to tell an 18-year-old, ‘Hey you will go through this training and start out at a little over $40,000 a year,’ and we are cognizant of that, hence why we are constantly working on new programs. In reality, that passion starts from an early age, and those are the people we are looking for.”
