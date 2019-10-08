A Marshall County woman was killed early Sunday morning after an alleged domestic dispute in a downtown Paducah parking lot.
James D. Vanvactor, 49, of Grand Rivers, is charged with murder/domestic violence, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and resisting arrest.
Paducah Police responded to the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center lot shortly after 3 a.m. after a man saw 48-year-old Angella L. Hale, of Calvert City, on the ground.
Officers said they found Hale dead in the same lot as a recreational vehicle. Vanvactor was behind the wheel, police said.
Surveillance footage obtained from the convention center allegedly showed Vanvactor and Hale arguing around 1 a.m., police reported.
They said Hale then sat down behind the RV while the two continued talking as Vanvactor made his way to the front of the vehicle and got in the cab.
Police said Vanvactor then put the vehicle in reverse and backed over Hale with the rear and front wheels before parking the RV. He remained in the vehicle until the reporting party found Hale's body two hours later, police said. He did not check on her or call for help, police reported.
Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center administration could not be reached for comment.
Vanvactor was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
