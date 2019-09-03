Owensboro police reported five incidents of gunshots across the city on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, police responded to calls about four firearm discharges throughout the city.
Officers stopped a gold Chevrolet Caviler driving erratically and squealing its tires in the 2700 block of Frederica Street.
But the driver sped away and crashed at the intersection of East 25th and Breckenridge streets.
The driver, Justin Louden, 30, of Owensboro was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading, first-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence.
Police said a loaded handgun and several rounds of used ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Hall Street.
Officers found a vehicle with several bullet holes, but they said no one was injured.
People with information are asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.