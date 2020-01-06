Owensboro police are investigating the first shooting of the new year.
At 7:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of Center Street where they found a man who had been shot once.
He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what police said were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
A news release says it was later determined that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Triplett Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
