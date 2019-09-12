A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday morning after he chased after a police officer and others inside Norton Hospital while brandishing a knife, according to authorities.
Larry E. Glass, 57, was arrested after Louisville Metro Police officers responded to Norton Hospital, 200 E. Chestnut St., about 3 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man inside who had a pocket knife and was chasing people, according to an arrest report.
An LMPD sergeant told officers he was providing off-duty security in the emergency room when employees and security "frantically approached him" and said a shirtless man was chasing individuals with a knife inside the hospital, according to the arrest slip.
The off-duty sergeant and officers found Glass on the first floor in the doorway of a central supply hallway, according to the arrest citation. The sergeant saw the knife and told Glass to drop it.
Glass told the sergeant he would not drop the knife and then started to run toward the sergeant and other witnesses while holding the knife, according to the arrest report.
The sergeant pushed a large cart at Glass and continued to tell him to drop the knife, but Glass refused, according to police.
The sergeant eventually grabbed a broom handle and struck Glass several times with it, causing the knife to fall from Glass' hands, the arrest report stated. The sergeant then apprehended Glass and waited for other officers to arrive, according to the arrest slip.
Glass was charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree attempted assault of a police officer, according to online court records.
Glass remains held in Louisville Metro Corrections and has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.