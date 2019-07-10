Owensboro Police Department detectives are investigating the report of a robbery late Tuesday night.
According to police, a male and a female entered the Quicky Mart at 1202 Crabtree Ave. about 10:42 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money before fleeing on foot. Police say the pair indicated they were armed but did not produce a weapon during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
