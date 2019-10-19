Owensboro police were busy Friday night investigating a shooting in English Park that sent one person to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Officer Andrew Boggess, department spokesman, said the shooting happened about 6:20 p.m.
He said he had no other information about the victim, including age or extent of injuries.
A large group of people were at the park at the time of the shooting, according to scanner traffic.
Boggess said the Daviess County Sheriff's Department was contacted to handle some calls inside the city while officers concentrated on the incident at English Park.
He said a number of witnesses were being interviewed Friday night.
But Boggess said he wasn't aware of any arrests by 9 p.m.
People with information about the shooting are asked to call the police departments at 270-687-8888.
Or they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Owensboro has seen an especially large number of shootings this year.
By July, five people had been shot to death on the city's west side.
Two others died in a shooting near Whitesville.
The combined seven shooting deaths is the highest number here in several years.
There have been years when no homicides were reported in Daviess County.
And several people have been wounded in other incidents across the city this year.
While police were investigating the English Park shooting Friday night, they were called to check on a report of shots being fired on Hall Street on the city's east side.
Boggess said that was still being investigated.
But he said he hadn't heard of anyone being shot there.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
