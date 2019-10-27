The Owensboro Police Department's "No Shave November" fundraiser has grown (no pun intended) over time.
The event has expanded over the years and could now be called "No Shave October through February."
Meanwhile, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department keeps its "No Shave" event to just November. The proceeds from the fundraisers will go to finance OPD community programs, while the sheriff's department will donate the dollars they raise to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
"Last year, we raised $7,000, and we expect to raise about the same amount" this time, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer.
OPD held its first "No Shave" in 2015 and it was so popular that the department expanded it to include December and January the following year. The current "No Shave" event allows officers to have (modest) beards for almost half a year.
"The first year was successful, and a lot of the guys were interested in doing it for a longer period of time," Boggess said. "The money goes to great causes."
OPD officers can grow 1-inch beards for a donation, with the money going to fund the department's annual "Operation Santa" food basket drive, and its annual Camp KOPS camp for kids. Last year's Operation Santa provided almost 300 boxes of food to seniors, to students in need in the city school district and to families with financial struggles that are known to the department.
"The primary benefactor is Operation Santa," Boggess said. OPD officers and staff members who can't participate because, well, they can't grow beards, often donate to the fundraiser as well, Boggess said.
The beards are expected to be well-kept, Boggess said.
"I think everyone enjoys the opportunity to do it but also understands we reflect the community in the way we look," Boggess said.
The sheriff's department's "No Shave November" is raising funds for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Major Barry Smith, the department's chief deputy, said the donation is a "thank you" to the church.
"They're nice enough to allow us to hold our awards banquet there" each December, Smith said. The sheriff's department has a much smaller staff than OPD, so its fundraising goal is more modest. Smith said the department hopes to donate $400 to the church at the end of the event.
The sheriff's department also requires participating deputies to keep their beards manageable.
"They can just do it for a month here, so it's not going to get too wooly," Smith said. "We do ask them to keep it respectable."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.