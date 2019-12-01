The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tony Allen Fincher, 44, of the 3000 block of Calhoun Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and one headlight.
• Kimberly Ruth Edwards, 47, of the 3000 block of Calhoun Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Quinten Pearson, 24, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
