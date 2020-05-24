The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael B. Henson, 37, Homeless, was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property, three counts of probation violation (felony offense) and three counts of contempt of court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robin M. James, 36, of the 5000 block of Highway 56, was charged Friday with public intoxication (controlled substance), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and probation violation (felony offense).
• Logan A. Wright, 29, of the 5000 block of Jones Road was charged Friday with drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree fleeing or evading police, no registration plates, operating on a suspended license, first offense no proof of insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to signal.
Kentucky State Police
• Sierra L. Woosley, 22, of the 5000 block of Jones Road was charged Friday with two counts of probation violation (felony offense), failure to appear, operating on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
