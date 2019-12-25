The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James Porche, 48, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jared Carter, 41, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly Pierce, 24, of the 300 block of East 27th Street was charged Monday with drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• April Worthy, 50, of Bowling Green was charged Monday with shoplifting under $500.
• Jennifer Quinn, 39, of Bowling Green was charged Monday with shoplifting under $500.
• Elizabeth Amburgy, 51, of Canneton, Indiana, was charged Monday with shoplifting under $500.
• Adam Earl Bartley, 40, of the 400 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Myisha Robertson, 42, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amanda Tolle, 36, of Hartford was charged Monday with shoplifting under $500.
• Timothy Lee Ellis, 56, of the 1800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with theft by deception-including cold checks under $500.
• Chadwick Jude Evans, 40, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Keith Mortez Watkins, 26, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
