The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Daniel Alberto Gonzales, 33, of the 700 block of Fairfax Drive was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Owensboro Police Department
• Brandon Millay, 38, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South was charged Friday with assault and fourth-degree domestic violence (minor injury).
• James Mays, 30, of the 3800 block of Lovell Drive was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Billy Joe French, 30, homeless, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree possession of meth.
• Felicia, Kelley, 34, of the 600 block of North Heidelbach Avenue of Evansville, IN, was charged Friday theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting under $500.
• Joey Ray, 40, of Towne Square Court was charged Friday with possession of a synthetic and drug paraphernalia.
• Tonya Willis, 50, of the 2500 block of Westwood Avenue was charged Friday with theft by deception under $500.
• Jack Phillips, 27, of the 600 block of Carter road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, suspended license and no registration plates.
• Manuel Torrez, 30, of the 6900 block of Leah Lane Avenue was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, no head lights and careless driving.
