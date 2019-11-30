The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan Brown, 28, of Philpot was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree fleeing police on foot, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Travis Green, 38, of the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Thursday with no registration plates, driving under the influence (suspected) and fleeing or evading.
• Tevin Murphy, 25, of Utica, was charged Thursday with theft by deception (cold check) under $500.
