The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Kiren Elisia Goode, 24, of the 1900 block of Village Run was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.Michael Ray Dyer, 31, of Indiana was charged Friday with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to produce an insurance card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.