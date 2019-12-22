The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derek Lamont Owen, 46, of the 600 block of Jed Place was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia and buy/possession.
• Michael A. Chance, 47, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Ryan Michael Quisenberry, 39, of the 4700 block of Bratcher Hill Road was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence (minor injury).
