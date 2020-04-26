The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department:
• Damian Brown, 37, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Friday with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third degree burglary and four counts of probation violation (felony offenses).
Owensboro Police Department:
• April Evans, 39, of the 3300 block of Surrey Drive East was charged Friday with third degree assault of a police or probation officer, public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct, menacing, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
• Trent Knight, 34, of the 1900 block of Wyandotte Avenue was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless driving.
• Jessica Statts, 29, of the 900 block of Peppertree Lane was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.
• Jamal Walton, 24, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street was charged Saturday with first degree robbery and second degree assault.
