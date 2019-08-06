The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Mary K Reider, 30, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Sunday with first-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.Desmond M Griffith, 21, of the 1200 block of West Fifth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary.A 2019 Dodge Ram worth $38,822 was reported stolen Thursday from Hertz car rental, 5051 Frederica St.A cell phone valued at $25 was reported stolen Friday from the 1300 block at Burlew Boulevard.A wallet containing $648 was reported stolen Friday at Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing.A black smartphone valued at $550 was reported stolen Saturday from Valero, 1428 W. Second St.An iPhone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Clay Street.
