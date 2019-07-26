PADUCAH -- More than eight months after the former Barbecue on the River director disappeared -- accused of stealing $20,000 from the organization -- the whereabouts of David Boggs Jr. remain a mystery.
Paducah Police said Wednesday the department is still treating the case as a missing person investigation.
"There's nothing in the investigation that has turned up any leads about a possible location," Chief Brian Laird said. "Really there's nothing new other than what we've already put out there."
Laird said, as of Wednesday, police have no evidence of any foul play, but they are waiting on an analysis of "some evidence." Laird declined to elaborate on the nature of that evidence.
Boggs was reported missing in early November, around the same time that the nonprofit's board accused him of stealing the money. Police said previously an investigation showed Boggs had written unauthorized checks to himself out of the organization's operating account.
A friend of Boggs' reported him missing, and police said he was last seen leaving his home on Broadway Street on Nov. 4.
"We've done everything we can up to this point to find him," said Laird, noting the department is investigating the theft as a "parallel investigation" along with the disappearance.
"We don't believe that anyone else is involved in his disappearance."
Laird said the department has availed itself of resources from other departments, but is the only agency actively investigating the case.
He asked anyone with information on Boggs' whereabouts to call the Paducah police department at 270-444-8550.
