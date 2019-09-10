Police still looking into Saturday armed robbery at Wesleyan Park Plaza

Owensboro Police Department officials do not know what led to a seemingly random armed robbery that took place Saturday evening at Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Daniel R. York, 40, who is homeless, was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing police and tampering with physical evidence after an incident that began at 6:21 p.m. at Wesleyan Park Plaza. A man leaving a store told police an unknown person approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet and car keys.
The person, later identified as York, took $300 and the victim's car. Reports say a second man got into the car with York and the two fled to the Kentucky 56 area, where the vehicle broke down.
York and the man with him were later captured when officers set up a perimeter, and a Daviess County Sheriff's Department K-9 officer tracked the two to a wooded area. York and the second person surrendered after Deputy Russ Day warned he would let the dog loose to search the wooded area, reports said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the second man was not charged in the incident because he told police he did not see York brandish a gun or rob the victim.
"The victim said he didn't see the other person until the end of the incident," Boggess said. The second person "said he didn't know what (York) was doing."
York was released from prison last November after spending about three years incarcerated on 13 Daviess County charges and one Jefferson County charge, mostly for theft and bailjumping. York was in violation of the terms of his parole at the time of the robbery.
York refused to talk to detectives about the incident, Boggess said.
"He admitted to doing it and started off cooperative" but then became angry and refused to answer questions, Boggess said.
The handgun used in the incident was not recovered, reports say.
York made his first appearance on the charges Monday, where his bail was set at $50,000 full cash. He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
