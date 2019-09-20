Police in Kentucky and Tennessee are investigating a mysterious incident in which a woman found another woman in the trunk of her car when stopping for gas.
The surprising discovery took place about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a vehicle coming from Kentucky stopped at a gas station in Millersville, Tennessee, according to Millersville police.
Millersville is about 18 miles north of Nashville.
The driver opened her trunk and found a woman "who appeared to have been assaulted" inside, Millersville police said in a Facebook post.
The woman inside the trunk was a victim of "possible assault and kidnapping out of Kentucky," according to Millersville police.
When the driver told the unidentified woman she was calling the police, the woman took off on foot.
Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said they found the woman thanks to the help of another citizen.
Police in Bowling Green, also have assisted in the investigation. After reviewing video footage, police determined the woman got into the trunk by herself with no coercion they are aware of and without the driver knowing, WNKY reported.
"The woman who owned the vehicle noticed that she had some injuries," Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Ronnie Ward told WNKY. "Our detectives later learned that those injuries were obtained from running through some woods, and we are not sure exactly where."
The name and age of the woman found the trunk have not been released.
No one has been charged in connection with the incident, and the two women are unrelated and do not know each other, according to police.
