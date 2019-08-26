An Owensboro police officer was injured Sunday night while investigating a drug complaint.
Police said the officer, who was not named, was in the 800 block of Center Street at 10:44 p.m. Sunday investigating the complaint.
According to a news release, "After observing suspected drug activity between a suspect sitting inside a vehicle and multiple suspects standing in the parking lot, officers attempted to make contact. The suspects on foot fled into an apartment, and the suspect in the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle when officers instructed him to do so."
The policeman opened the driver's door and began trying to get the driver out, it said.
The news release said, "The suspect began fighting with the officer and accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the officer."
The officer was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect hasn't been located.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
The vehicle is a white passenger car and the driver is a white man.
People with information are asked to call the police department at 270-687-8888, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
