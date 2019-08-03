Pool season coming to a close tomorrow

The city's two swimming pools are closing for the season on Sunday and the facility supervisor for the parks and recreation department said both pools had a good year.
Cravens Pool on Cravens Avenue and Combest Pool on McJohnson Avenue will both close for public swimming at 5 p.m. Sunday. Combest will have one last evening event, "Gone to the Dogs" where dogs can swim in the pool, on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
With school starting next week, and with college students going back to campus, it's difficult to keep the pools open, Facilities Manager Jennifer Hodges said.
"The clientele dies down once school starts," Hodges said. Also, "the majority of my staff are college students."
Cravens Pool was by far the busiest pool this summer.
"Probably a good average at Combest, and sometimes it's more, I would say (is) 250" visitors each day, Hodges said. "At Cravens, it's more around 45 to 50 per day."
If Combest has more visitors, it likely because it's a larger and deeper pool than Cravens, Hodges said.
Pool attendance in June was dampened a bit, so to speak, by rain and the threat of rain, Hodges said. But the pools were widely used by summer camps and for private events as well as by the public.
"It has been a great season," Hodges said.
In 2017, city officials had planned to close Cravens Pool but changed their minds after hearing from community residents who were upset the west side pool was being shuttered. City Manager Nate Pagan said Friday there has been no discussion of closing the pool since he became city manager in June of last year.
Parks Director Amanda Rogers said there are challenges facing Cravens Pool in the future, because the pool, which is 45 years old, does not meet the current state codes for its mechanical system.
That isn't unusual for a pool built before the new codes took effect, Rogers said, but it means the next time the city is required to do major work on Cravens Pool, it will have to be brought up to code.
At that point, city officials will "have to make a decision" on what to do, she said.
"We're not there yet, fortunately," Rogers said. "But, it's on the horizon, because of the age of the pool."
The city has some money for pool maintenance or construction in its "Your Community Vision" fund. City Finance Director Angela Hamric said there is $550,000 allocated in the fund for pools. The city contributes to the Your Community Vision fund by allocating a portion of its occupational tax and net profits tax revenue to the fund.
The money for pools "is not earmarked for Cravens. It's for both pools," Hamric said.
Combest is in better condition because the pool was renovated in 2016, Rogers said.
Of Cravens Pool, Rogers said, "We are doing our very very best we can to maintain that location, and we hope for another successful summer" next year.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
