At a meeting of the fiscal court in 1919, the report of the committee formerly appointed to prepare a contract with the county poor farm keeper was approved. The contract is with Worden Riddle for a term of one year beginning Jan. 1, 1920, at a salary of $1,200. Mr. Riddle is to give his time and that of his wife to the care of the inmates at the farm, the county furnishing all supplies for both the keeper and the inmates. However, the contract provides the keeper shall furnish three workhorses, two cows and such farm implements as he has.
• Nov. 4, 1919, "we have enough coal to run through Thursday and unless we get more, the electric light plant will be forced to close down," said L. P. Hite, superintendent at Henderson. Mr. Hite said the St. Bernard Coal Company at Earlington had promised to supply coal after Thursday, but Mr. Hite fears that the railroads will commandeer all the coal in shipment. Should this be done, the city of Henderson will be thrown into darkness.
• Nov. 5, arrangements are being made by the Daviess County post of the American Legion for the big boxing bouts by and for ex-servicemen that will be held at the Grand Theatre on the night of Armistice Day, Nov. 11. A bout has been arranged between Pascal Vanover and "Dock" Price, who both served in the Navy. Several Daviess County doughboys believe that they can lick Billy Sanders, another boxer.
• Nov. 6, Owensboro woke up the day after the election, some a little sore and others quite elated but in a few hours settled down to business again, giving the events of yesterday scant attention. There was a great deal of betting in Owensboro and Daviess County on the state election, probably $15,000 changing hands. The Republican majority in the state was so large and sweeping that people soon quit talking about it.
• Nov. 7, attempting to escape for a train which bore down on them where they were standing to wait until a freight should pass, Miss Lena Shennum and Miss Maude Fincel, young school teachers, were run down and killed by a Louisville, Henderson & St. Louis train at Medora, a station 15 miles southwest of Louisville. They had come from the home of W. C. White, where they boarded on the east side of the Henderson tracks, and were waiting for the second section of the southbound freight to pass. They failed to hear or notice the train until it was upon them.
• Nov. 8, Miss Mary W. Arvin, who served as a Red Cross nurse in France and who was cited by the British, French and Americans for conspicuous bravery under fire while German aviators were dropping bombs on the hospital where she attended the wounded, has been invited to proceed to Washington on Nov. 13 to receive from the Prince of Wales her British decoration. Miss Arvin is now at Hopkinsville where she is in charge of the Red Cross headquarters.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 4, 1969, an above-average turnout of voters is expected in today's general election, reflecting the interest
see contract/page b4
in the city commissioner and legislative races. All is in readiness for voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the county's 63 precincts. The voting machines were placed Monday, the last of the preparations. Robert Neel, deputy clerk, estimated the expected voter turnout would be under 20,000 although there are 31,168 registered voters. This year there was a sharp increase in absentee ballot applications--185 compared with 128 four years ago.
• Nov. 5, reports on innovations in education being introduced in the Daviess County School system were heard by the county board of education at its regular meeting. The new approaches include an elementary grade approach utilizing subject centers and the new flexible scheduling being utilized at Apollo Junior High School. The elementary plan includes designating rooms as learning centers for science, language arts, social studies and math. The students spend one hour in each room during the morning and move room to room.
• Nov. 6, General Leonard Fielding Chapman Jr., commandant of the United States Marine Corps., will speak at the Lyceum program at Kentucky Wesleyan College next Thursday in the college's Quonset Auditorium. Gen. Chapman will speak on "The War in Vietnam." On Dec. 4, 1967, Gen. Chapman was nominated by President Lyndon B. Johnson to be the 24th commandant of the Marine Corps. He has been a Marine Corps officer since 1935.
• Nov. 7, the second oldest high school football series in the state of Kentucky will be renewed at Henderson as the Owensboro Red Devils tackle the Flash in the final game of the season for both teams. Neither team has enjoyed the successful season the two schools usually have, but the old rivalry has existed since 1903 still makes the annual encounter a big one for all concerned.
