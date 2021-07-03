A new type of museum is expected to open in Owensboro soon.
According to owners Taylor Thurman and Baylee Hall, the Pose Selfie Museum is a fun experience for all ages.
“It’s something fun and creative for the community,” Thurman said.
They recently received their business license and announced their upcoming opening on Facebook.
A selfie museum is a place for people to take advantage of unique backdrops and art installations in front of which they can take photos and selfies. There are other facilities similar in cities throughout the U.S.
Thurman and Hall will announce an official opening date soon but are hoping it will be late August or early September.
The museum building, at 1734 Sweeney St. in Owensboro, is currently undergoing renovations, and the opening date will depend on when they get it finished.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide a fun, interactive two-story space that will be dedicated to taking your selfie to the next level,” they said on their Facebook page.
The owners were inspired by similar museums in other cities, such as Detroit and Louisville.
“We wanted to bring our own vision to life,” Thurman said.
Thurman and Hall said they have been planning and working on this idea for more than six months.
Hall said that although the museum is primarily for photos, they are looking to expand beyond that. While they don’t have exact plans, they are looking into offering services for children’s birthday parties and other special events.
Tickets will be $25 per hour, per person. They are free for children age 3 and under.
An opening date and more details about the museum will be revealed soon on their Facebook page, Pose Selfie Museum. The page has already amassed nearly 1,500 likes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.