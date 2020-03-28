Postponing bliss: Coronavirus pushes Owensboro couple's wedding date to May 16

Like most weddings, everything was planned to the nth degree.
White Chateau at Cecil Farms reservation. Check.
Hydrangea floral arrangements. Check.
Eggplant-colored dresses for two maids of honor. Check.
French lilac gowns for five bridesmaids. Check.
Honeymoon in Asheville, North Carolina.
Check. Check. Check.
The invitations to Hannah Enoch and Clint Harper’s wedding went out in January.
About 200 guests expected to celebrate their union Saturday, March 28.
Then, earlier this month, the coronavirus hit, and the nation ground to a screeching halt. Federal health officials recommended no more than 10 people should gather for events — including weddings and funerals — as part of a nationwide social distancing strategy.
“We have family members who are elderly,” Enoch said. “We didn’t want to put them at risk of catching the virus.”
Besides, her dad’s medical issues make him more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and her grandma lives in a nursing home. She wouldn’t be able to attend because residents aren’t allowed to leave the facility until the pandemic improves.
After six months of planning, the couple decided last week to postpone their wedding until May 16.
“And we’re praying we don’t have to reschedule that,” Enoch said.
Instead of going ahead with their North Carolina honeymoon plans, the soon-to-be newlyweds now plan a trip to Hawaii next year with two sets of friends who are getting married soon, too.
The initial decision to postpone the wedding proved emotional for Enoch. Harper said their pastor helped them cope by reminding them of what’s important.
“We’re already dedicated to each other and committed to each other,” Harper said. “Our wedding is just a formal (celebration) for everyone.”
